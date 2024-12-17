In just a few short days, we will be saying goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025. And there is no shortage of events throughout New York to help you celebrate! Whether you're searching for dazzling fireworks, family-friendly celebrations, or one of the iconic traditions, New York has you covered.

Here’s how to make your New Year's Eve unforgettable, whether enjoying Central, New York or venturing to New York City.

15 Spectacular Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in New York

From dazzling fireworks to virtual celebrations, here's your ultimate guide to ringing in 2025 across the Empire State.

Magical Celebrations Across New York State

1. Festival of Lights in Oneonta

Kick off your New Year with serene beauty at the Festival of Lights in Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Glide through glowing luminaries, shimmering ponds, and enchanting light displays crafted by local artisans. It’s the perfect way to cap off the holiday season.

Dates : December 14–January 1

: December 14–January 1 Cost: Free

2. “Noon Year’s Eve” at Rosamond Gifford Zoo (Syracuse)

Perfect for families, Syracuse’s zoo hosts Noon Year’s Eve for those who can’t (or don't want to) make it to midnight. Kids can enjoy a lively dance party, noisemakers, and a festive countdown at noon, complete with sparkling juice toasts and fun photo ops.

Time : 10 a.m.–Noon, December 31

: 10 a.m.–Noon, December 31 Cost: $9 adults, $5 kids ages 3–12, Free for members

3. Times Square Ball Drop (New York City)

No New Year’s celebration list is complete without this iconic event. Witness the world-famous Ball Drop in Times Square alongside live performances and millions of fellow revelers. If you can’t make it in person, stream the countdown live.

Time : All day into midnight, December 31 - Get There Early!

: All day into midnight, December 31 - Get There Early! Cost: Free

4. First Day Hikes Across New York

Welcome 2025 by exploring New York’s natural beauty on guided First Day Hikes at state parks and trails. In Central New York, check out Fort Ontario or Herkimer Home. These hikes range from short strolls to invigorating treks—perfect for adventurers of all levels.

Date : January 1

: January 1 Cost: Free (registration may be required)

5. Saratoga New Year’s Fest (Saratoga Springs)

Saratoga Springs transforms into the celebration hub, featuring 13 acts across five venues, including comedy, blues, rock, and Celtic music. Headliner Ben Folds joins this multi-day bash, capped off with public fireworks.

Dates : December 31–January 1

: December 31–January 1 Cost: $25–$200

6. Bearsville Theater New Year’s Eve Bash (Woodstock)

Woodstock’s historic Bearsville Theater delivers a night of music, dancing, and pure celebration. Ring in the New Year with a balloon drop and VIP balcony seating for a premium experience.

Time : Doors open 7 p.m., Show starts at 8 p.m., December 31

: Doors open 7 p.m., Show starts at 8 p.m., December 31 Cost: $56.65–$106.65

7. Alexandria Bay Fireworks (Thousand Islands-Seaway)

End the year with a bang! Watch breathtaking fireworks over the St. Lawrence River, with picture-perfect views of Boldt Castle from Casino Island.

Time : Midnight, December 31

: Midnight, December 31 Cost: Free

8. Billy Joel’s New Year’s Concert (Long Island)

The Piano Man himself takes the stage at UBS Arena for an epic New Year’s Eve performance. Sing along to Billy Joel’s greatest hits and welcome 2025 in unforgettable style.

Time : 9:30 p.m., December 31

: 9:30 p.m., December 31 Cost: Varies (tickets via Ticketmaster)

9. Holiday Valley Torchlight Parade (Ellicottville)

Skiers light up the slopes with glowing torches, creating a magical spectacle. Celebrate with a family-friendly dance party and a grand finale of fireworks.

Time: 8 p.m.–Midnight, December 31

10. Mohonk Mountain House Celebration (Hudson Valley)

Nestled atop the mountains, Mohonk Mountain House hosts an elegant evening with live music, fireworks, and a lavish midnight buffet. This historic resort is the perfect spot for a luxurious getaway.

Dates: December 30–January 1

11. Fishes & Wishes at Long Island Aquarium

Spend New Year’s Eve underwater! Enjoy a family-friendly buffet, animal encounters, crafts, and a mock midnight countdown with sparkling cider for the kids.

Time : 6:30 p.m.–11 p.m., December 31

: 6:30 p.m.–11 p.m., December 31 Cost: $155 adults, $94 children

12. North Country New Year (Saranac Lake)

This family-friendly bash includes live music, fire dancing, carousel rides, and fireworks.

Time : 6 p.m.–10 p.m., December 31

: 6 p.m.–10 p.m., December 31 Cost: $20 adults, Free for kids under 18

13. Turning Stone Resort Casino (Verona)

Celebrate with gaming, live music, and dining experiences, including performances by popular local DJs and bands.

Time : Entertainment Starts at 10 p.m., December 31

: Entertainment Starts at 10 p.m., December 31 Cost: $40 adults only

Virtual New Year’s Eve Events

14. First Night Buffalo (Virtual)

Stay home and celebrate with First Night Buffalo, offering virtual performances, magic shows, and family-friendly entertainment. Party Packs can also be purchased that include hats, balloons, and glow-in-the-dark accessories to bring the fun to your living room.

Date : December 31

: December 31 Cost : Free; Party Packs $25

: Free; Party Packs $25 Link: First Night Buffalo

15. NYC New Year’s Eve Virtual Celebration

Stream the Times Square Ball Drop live and enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes content and performances—all from the comfort of home.

Link : Times Square Ball Drop

: Times Square Ball Drop Broadcast Begins at 6 p.m.

Whether you’re braving the energy of Times Square, enjoying a cozy family-friendly evening, or tuning in from home, New York offers countless ways to make this New Year’s Eve unforgettable. Here’s to a spectacular start to 2025!

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2024 Netflix released a lot of movies this year. Some were great! These were not. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA