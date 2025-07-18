A captivating glimpse into Utica's past is now available to viewers through a newly released documentary, highlighting the history of Utica's Old Main, the New York State Lunatic Asylum. Local author Dennis Webster, known for his extensive research and writing on regional history, takes center stage in the film.

Dennis Webster's Insightful Contributions to Local History

Webster is a prominent figure in documenting the history of the Mohawk Valley, having written numerous books, including Haunted Mohawk Valley, Haunted Utica, Murder of a Herkimer County Teacher, and Wicked Adirondacks. His deep dive into the history of Old Main, as detailed in his book The New York State Lunatic Asylum at Utica: A History of Old Main, serves as the cornerstone of the documentary.

The Historic New York State Lunatic Asylum at Utica

Old Main, which opened its doors in 1843, was the first institution in New York State designed to treat mental illness as a medical condition, not a curse. Under the leadership of progressive administrators, the facility sought to offer patients a life of dignity and normalcy through a variety of arts programs, including a band and a monthly publication. The infamous Utica Crib, designed at the asylum, became one of the facility's most talked-about features.

Although the institution closed in 1978, it remains a significant piece of history, earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Its imposing columns continue to attract the public's attention, standing as a testament to the building’s unique past.

The Documentary: Hidden History Unlocked Presents Utica

Webster’s expertise on the subject is now immortalized in Hidden History Unlocked Presents Utica, a documentary that offers an exclusive look into the once-hidden world of Old Main. This rare exploration into one of America’s oldest asylums is now available for streaming on platforms such as Apple, Amazon, and Google Play.

The documentary provides a rare opportunity to step inside Old Main, a place that remained largely out of reach until now. According to its description on Amazon, “Hidden History Unlocked presents UTICA” offers viewers a rare glimpse into a historic institution that operated from 1843 to 1978, shedding light on its fascinating past and its significance to the mental health movement in New York State..