Parents, get ready, because starting soon, every student in Central New York from kindergarten through 12th grade will be learning two brand-new subjects that weren’t part of our school days. And honestly? A lot of parents are saying “Finally!”

So what’s changing?

New York to Require Money & Climate Classes for All Students

The New York State Board of Regents just approved a major shift in public education: personal finance and climate science will become mandatory learning for all students K–12.

The goal is to prepare students not just for tests, but for real life. Think: managing a paycheck, building credit, understanding loans, and knowing how climate impacts everything from weather to the economy.

Read More: Storm Recovery Aid Still Available for Oneida County Families

These updates are rolling out as part of the state’s “NY Inspires Plan,” which is reshaping what it means to graduate high school in New York.

When Will This Start in CNY Schools?

The changes will be phased in to give districts time to adjust:

Personal Finance Classes Begin:

Grades 5–12: 2026–2027 school year

Grades K–4: 2027–2028 school year

Climate Education Begins:

Grades 5–12: 2027–2028 school year

Grades K–4: 2028–2029 school year

What Will Students Actually Learn?

The new finance classes will go beyond basics and teach real-world, practical skills like how to budget and save, investing and earning income, managing bills, taxes and insurance. It will also teach about credit, debt and loans.

The climate science classes will cover what's causing climate change, local and global impacts as well as conservation and solutions.

Read More: Guess the Leg Lamp Location for a Chance to Win Tickets

Some CNY schools already offer pieces of this, but this plan makes the lessons standard for everyone, no matter where you live or which school you attend.

How Will Schools Fit This In?

Each district can choose how to teach it. They can be taught as stand-alone courses or by weaving lessons into existing classes. For example, Earth Science classes already touch on climate topics, and personal finance could show up in Math, Business, or Economics.

A Bigger Change Coming: One Diploma for All

This is all leading to something even bigger: New York is planning to shift to one single high school diploma, rather than Local, Regents, and Advanced Regents. The new system is planned to be fully in place by Fall 2029.

Get our free mobile app

New Laws Taking Effect in May 2025 in NY: What You Need to Know New York's latest May 2025 laws cover maternal health, food allergy warnings, veteran support, EBT card protections, and more. Here's what’s changing.