From the retail floor to the fashion runway, these new rules are changing how New Yorkers do business.

Three major laws are rolling out across New York that could impact the way people work, shop, and even model. So whether you’re a retail manager in Rome, a warehouse supervisor in Syracuse, or a fashion rep for a designer in NYC, here’s what you ned to know.

The Retail Worker Safety Act

Goes into effect: June 2

Who it impacts: Any business with 10+ retail employees

Let’s be real. If you've ever worked in retail, you know it can be chaotic. Between late-night shifts, handling cash, and customer interaction, it’s not always just about folding jeans and ringing up t-shirts. That’s why the updated Retail Worker Safety Act now requires businesses to have a real plan in place for workplace violence.

Here’s what that means:

Retailers need a written policy that identifies potential risks (like late shifts or working alone).

Training is required for staff on how to de-escalate tough situations and handle emergencies.

More than 50 employees? Training happens every year. Fewer than 50? Every two years.

And by 2027, large retailers (think 500+ workers across the state) will need to provide silent response buttons for emergency help.

The Warehouse Worker Protection Act

Goes into effect: June 1 (program) and June 19 (evaluations)

Who it impacts: Warehouse operations with 100+ workers at one site, or 1,000+ across NY

The new Warehouse Worker Protection Act aims to cut down on injuries and to stop companies from secretly pushing unsafe quotas.

What’s changing:

Employers must create an Injury Reduction Program, complete with evaluations by certified ergonomists.

Training on safe lifting and material handling is a must.

Workers must be looped into injury-prevention planning.

Companies must disclose work speed quotas and stop punishing workers for not hitting unsafe, undisclosed metrics.

The Fashion Workers Act

Goes into effect: June 19

Who it impacts: Model management companies (MMCs) and the brands who hire them

New York’s fashion industry is getting a long-overdue makeover. The Fashion Workers Act puts serious protections in place for models, especially freelancers who’ve long worked without the legal guardrails most employees take for granted.

What’s in the act:

Model management companies must register with the state by June 19, 2026 and post a $50,000 bond (if they have more than 5 employees).

Models now have the right to: Receive contracts 24+ hours in advance, and in their preferred language. Know about any financial connections between agencies and clients. Consent in writing before any digital versions of themselves are used.

Brands and clients can’t just hire any agency. They need to confirm registration and follow all labor and wage protections.

