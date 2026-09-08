New Hartford Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that allegedly placed a juvenile at risk.

New Hartford Police Search for Akeem Bigelow

Police are searching for 38-year-old Akeem Bigelow in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred in June.

According to the New Hartford Police Department, the circumstances of the domestic incident allegedly exposed a juvenile to risk. Bigelow is wanted on a charge of first-degree criminal contempt, a felony under New York State law.

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Police obtained an arrest warrant following the incident.

New Hartford Police Dept. New Hartford Police Dept.

U.S. Marshals Assisting With Search

The New Hartford Police Department’s warrants investigator and the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force are working to locate Bigelow.

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Authorities have not released any additional information about where he may be or locations where he was last seen.

Police Warn the Public Not to Approach Him

Anyone who sees Bigelow or knows where he may be is warned not to approach him or attempt to take him into custody.

Information about Bigelow’s whereabouts should be reported to the New Hartford Police Department’s warrants investigator at 315-733-6666. Police say all information will be kept confidential.

Bigelow is wanted on an arrest warrant and is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.