A situation involving dozens of cats at one home in the Village of New Hartford has sparked neighbor complaints, Village action, and now a proposed new local law that could limit how many pets residents are allowed to have.

According to Village officials, neighbors reported such a strong odor coming from the property that they said they could not comfortably go outside.

There is currently no specific local law addressing this type of situation.

No Charges Filed, But Action Taken

While some neighbors started a petition calling for action, officials stress that no animal cruelty was found at the home.

The homeowner is technically operating what qualifies as a kennel without the proper permit. However, he also noted that she has been cooperating with officials and trying to handle the situation responsibly.

Read More: New Yorkers Can Now Claim Pet Tax in 2026

The Village moved forward with a nuisance abatement. After reviewing shelter capacity, the New Hartford Animal Control Officer was able to remove 13 cats from the home. Officials said local shelters were full and could only take that number at this time.

At last check, the number of cats at the home had been reduced to around 15.

Proposed Law Would Require Permits for Four or More Pets

The petition has led Village leaders to draft a proposed law that would require any resident with four or more dogs or cats to obtain a permit from the Board of Trustees.

The permit could be denied if there are complaints related to noise, smell, or other nuisance concerns.

Public Hearing Scheduled

A public hearing on the proposed pet limit law will take place at 7 p.m. on March 9 at Butler Hall during the regular Village Board meeting.

Read More: NY Seal Season: Keep Your Distance

If adopted, the new rule would give Village officials more authority to step in before situations grow out of control.

For now, officials say the focus remains on reducing the number of cats at the property in a safe and humane way.

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto