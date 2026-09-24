The New Hartford Marching Spartans will host the 53rd annual Spartan Spectacular this Saturday, September 26, at New Hartford Senior High School. Eight other bands will join them for an evening of competition, including two familiar Oneida County groups: Rome Free Academy and Westmoreland.

When Can You See the Local Bands?

Rome Free Academy’s Marching Black Knights are scheduled to perform Chasing the Light at 6:13 p.m. in the Large School 3 division.

The Pride of Westmoreland will take the field at 6:52 p.m. with Stardust, competing in Small School 2.

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Then, at 7:18 p.m., the hometown Marching Spartans are scheduled to perform their show, Technicolor, in the Small School 1 division.

Bands from East Syracuse Minoa, Kingston, Norwich, Oswego, Mohonasen and Phoenix are also on the lineup.

Tickets and Event Details

The show starts at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m., at New Hartford Senior High School, 33 Oxford Road. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. There will also be concessions and a basket raffle.

And if one night isn’t enough, Westmoreland will host its first marching band competition on Saturday, October 10. New Hartford, Rome and five other bands are expected to perform.

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