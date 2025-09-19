L.L.Bean Opening New Store in New Hartford This Fall, Needs Staff
Big news for shoppers in Central New York! L.L.Bean is coming to New Hartford this October. The iconic outdoor lifestyle brand, founded in Maine back in 1912, is opening a brand-new 10,800-square-foot store at Consumer Square, 4781 Commercial Drive. This new location will give Mohawk Valley and Greater Utica residents easier access to the brand’s legendary four-season apparel, footwear, and outdoor gear.
Read More: Meet the “Purr-fect” Candidate Shaking Up Politics in New York
L.L.Bean is Hiring Now
Along with the store opening, L.L.Bean is looking to hire 45 full-time and part-time employees. Positions include Store Team Leads and Sales Associates. Applications are open now at llbeancareers.com.
Employees can expect:
Flexible schedules
Competitive pay
A generous employee discount
Fun perks like paid “Outdoor Experience Days”
Paid training opportunities
This might be the perfect opportunity.
Let's See the Most Stressful Jobs in the World
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
10 Jobs That Will Never Be Replaced By AI
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
Here are the Fastest Growing Jobs Currently
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins