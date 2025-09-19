Big news for shoppers in Central New York! L.L.Bean is coming to New Hartford this October. The iconic outdoor lifestyle brand, founded in Maine back in 1912, is opening a brand-new 10,800-square-foot store at Consumer Square, 4781 Commercial Drive. This new location will give Mohawk Valley and Greater Utica residents easier access to the brand’s legendary four-season apparel, footwear, and outdoor gear.

L.L.Bean is Hiring Now

Along with the store opening, L.L.Bean is looking to hire 45 full-time and part-time employees. Positions include Store Team Leads and Sales Associates. Applications are open now at llbeancareers.com.

Employees can expect:

Flexible schedules

Competitive pay

A generous employee discount

Fun perks like paid “Outdoor Experience Days”

Paid training opportunities

This might be the perfect opportunity.

