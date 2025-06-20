In a move to make library access more equitable and welcoming, the New Hartford Public Library (NHPL) is officially fine-free for overdue materials as of June 18, 2025. No more late fees on books and other eligible items checked out directly from NHPL.

The change reflects a growing national trend aimed at eliminating financial barriers to reading, learning, and accessing public resources.

Why Go Fine-Free?

According to library staff, overdue fines often discourage people, especially children, seniors, and low-income families, from using the library. NHPL says the new policy supports their mission to be a central hub for education, information, and community connection.

What You Still Need to Know

While you’ll no longer face penalties for returning a book a few days late, some charges still apply:

Lost or damaged items will still be billed.

Museum and park passes will continue to accrue overdue fines.

Items checked out from other libraries may still carry fines depending on that library’s individual policy.

Borrowers can check their account status, due dates, and renewals through the Mid York Catalog or by calling NHPL at 315-733-1535.

Renewals Made Easy

NHPL now offers auto-renewals for most items... if no one else is waiting. Books can be renewed twice, and each renewal extends the item for the same duration as the original loan. You’ll get renewal updates by email if you’re signed up for notifications.

Read More: Summer EBT Benefits Now Available for NY Families

Note: DVDs cannot be renewed online; call the library directly to request a renewal.

What Happens if You Don’t Return an Item?

If materials are overdue by more than:

14 days for books or general materials, or

7 days for DVDs and CDs,

they will be marked as “assumed lost.” At that point, the borrower will be billed, and their card will be temporarily blocked from checking out new materials.

Accounts can be reinstated once items are returned, paid for, or replaced. Be aware: not all libraries accept replacement items, so always check if you're unsure.

How to Avoid Any Issues

Look for the due date slips included with each item.

Log in to your Mid York account to track your loans.

Sign up for email reminders to stay ahead of your due dates.

Fines and lost-item fees can be paid online at www.midyork.org for added convenience.

