If you’ve ever done a double-take at a massive “coyote” wandering across a field in Central New York, you’re not alone, and you might not be wrong. A new bill introduced in the New York State Senate could finally help us answer a question that’s been quietly howling in the background: Are wolves making a comeback in New York?

While it hasn’t been passed into law just yet, the proposed legislation would require DNA testing on certain large wild canids (animals in the dog family) found in the state, especially when their size or other traits suggest they might not be your average coyote.

What is Bill S5402-A?

Officially titled Senate Bill S5402-A, the legislation was originally introduced in February 2025 but has been reintroduced and is currently being considered by the committee. If passed, it would require that any wild canid taken in New York, such as a coyote or possibly a wolf, that weighs over 50 pounds be tested using DNA analysis. The goal? To determine whether the animal was truly a coyote… or something wilder.

Many animals that hunters believe are coyotes turn out, upon testing, to be wolves. In fact, in both 2001 and 2021, wolves were killed in New York by hunters who had no idea they were dealing with a federally protected species.

The bill also includes important protections: people who voluntarily submit animals or samples for testing can do so anonymously. They also won't be penalized if it turns out they accidentally killed a protected wolf.

So... Coyote or Wolf? Here’s the Difference?

Many New Yorkers assume coyotes are the only wild canid they’ll see, but the line between a coyote and a wolf isn’t always as clear as you’d think.

Eastern Coyotes (What We Have in NY):

Average 35–45 pounds, but occasionally heavier

Descended from coyotes, wolves, and domestic dogs

Long legs, narrow frame, bushy tail carried low

Pointed ears and snout

Color varies: blonde, reddish-tan, even dark gray

Wolves (Historically in NY, Still Found in the Great Lakes Region):

Typically 65–100+ pounds

Stockier build with a broad snout

Smaller ears relative to its head

Often mistaken for a “giant coyote”

Eastern coyotes are often larger and “wolfier” than their western cousins, which can make them hard to tell apart from actual wolves,especially at a distance or in trail cam footage.

Wolves in New York: A Brief History

Wolves were once native to New York, but like much of the Northeast, they were eliminated from the region by the early 1900s due to hunting and habitat loss. Since then, occasional sightings, DNA-confirmed kills, and trail cam footage have kept the mystery alive.

There’s no current evidence of a breeding wolf population in the state, but the fact that wild wolves have already been found here means the potential for a natural return is real. The northeastern U.S. is one of the last major regions in the country without a confirmed wolf comeback.

Advocacy groups say the data we have now is inconsistent, mostly gathered when something goes wrong (i.e., after a wolf has already been killed). The bill would change that by establishing a consistent testing process and public reporting system.

What Happens If a Wolf Is Found?

If DNA testing shows that a wild canid is, in fact, a wolf, the DEC has the authority to step in and check the area for more of them, helping protect any potential packs.

The DEC would also be required to submit a public report every six years detailing the status of wolves in New York and update hunter and trapper education to help prevent misidentification.

