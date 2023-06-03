Welcome To A New Antique Experience In Upstate New York

Are you looking to shop for antiques here in Upstate New York? There is a new option that has a Victorian style and approach to your antique shopping.

Victorian Lady Antiques held their Grand Opening on Saturday, June 3rd 2023 in Oneida New York. This new shop has two floors of antiques, curios, collectibles and vintage clothing and jewelry.

Victorian Lady Antiques is a family-run antique shop located at 302 Main Street (corner of Stone Street) in the historic district of Oneida, New York. Again, they offer a variety of antique items, vintage treasures, curios and collectibles... all at fair prices.

Our inventory includes (but is not limited to): jewelry, coins, mid-century art glass, china, furniture, bric-a-brac, home décor, Victoriana, pottery, toys, dolls, ephemera, antiquarian books, records, vintage clothing. Expect the unexpected! New items are added weekly, so check back often for more great finds and great deals."

In addition to selling, they do buy and trade.

Whether you have one item or a basement, barn, attic or entire house full of old items to liquidate, give us a call and we’d be more than happy to take a look. We love rummaging!"

They will be open for business from noon to 5:00 pm on weekends, weekdays by appointment or chance, and closed Mondays. All transactions are currently cash or local check only, but for the convenience of our customers we will soon be accepting debit and most major credit cards.

"From tempting treasures to vintage vogue, we have something for everyone!"

Check them out and send us a photo of your favorite antiques on our station app. Check out some of the photos of the shop:

