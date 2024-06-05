9 Items You Should Absolutely NEVER Buy at an New York Garage Sale

Something about warmer weather and garage sales goes hand in hand. While you're out shopping, what should you avoid buying?

But First, Remember To Shop Till You Drop June 8th 2024

This weekend we invite you to shop till you drop with hundreds of vendors at the World's Largest Yardsale. Did you know you could buy a tarot reading and psychic reading too? Entrance fee is $4 per person, children 10 years old and under are free (no admission fee). You would likely have to spend more than $4 worth of gas to travel to over 100 yard sales.

The World’s Largest Yard Sale is brought to you by the Potting Shed Antiques and sponsored by John’s Mobile Home Parts and Accessories, Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Clinton Tractor and Implement Co., and Standard Heating, Cooling and Insulating.

Now Back To Shopping And Safety

The aftermath of people decluttering is what we like to call “garage sale season.” April, May and June are full of opportunities to treasure hunt after people with initiative have taken the time to declutter. Honestly, July and August are pretty solid months too. People are hoping to make a quick buck and you’re hoping to find some cool stuff at a price you can’t refuse.

There’s some good stuff out there, especially if you have kids that have chosen pricey extracurriculars. Some products out there though are like landmines waiting to explode your wallet. Not only are they not a great value, they could be hiding a dangerous safety risk. According to several experts at Bob Vila, Reader’s Digest and Family Handyman these are items that you should NEVER buy at a garage or yard sale: