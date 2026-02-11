If you’ve ever opened your electric bill and whispered, “You have got to be kidding me,” you’re not alone. And now, New York may have an idea that could knock a little money off that bill... in exchange for letting National Grid control your thermostat.

Here’s the deal: Kathy Hochul is proposing a new program that would reduce participating households' bills by $25 a month for a year (aka $300 total) if they agree to become part of what’s being called a “virtual power plant.”

So What Is a “Virtual Power Plant,” Anyway?

The idea is simple: on extremely hot summer days when everyone and their mother is blasting the AC, utility companies could temporarily adjust your smart thermostat by a couple of degrees.

That reduction across thousands of homes will help ease the strain on the electric grid and lower the chance of blackouts or emergency power situations.

Energy experts call this “demand response,” and it’s already widely used by big commercial and industrial customers. And now New York wants everyday households in on it too.

Who Decides the Rules?

'Excelsior Power' will be created by the New York State Public Service Commission. There aren't any final details yet, but utilities already run similar programs.

Read More: This Breakup Program Turns Your Ex’s Junk Into Hard Cider

One example: National Grid has a program called ConnectedSolutions, with about 28,000 residential customers enrolled across Upstate New York.

Participants get incentives and allow brief thermostat adjustments during peak summer demand.

What’s the Catch?

A few things to know:

You’ll need a WiFi-enabled smart thermostat

You must have central air or a heat pump

Participation is voluntary

You can override adjustments if you really want to

About 20% of participants in National Grid’s program chose to opt out during events last summer, which is why grid experts say relying on households isn’t foolproof.

Still, even imperfect participation helps reduce reliance on the oldest, most expensive, and most polluting power plants.

Could This Actually Save Money Long-Term?

State officials say yes. National Grid estimates its current residential program could generate $4.7 million in system benefits, compared to about $1.5 million in program costs.

And fewer emergency power plants running = lower overall system costs.

New York’s $300 Energy Incentive

You’d be trading a couple degrees of comfort on a handful of brutally hot days for $300o ver the course of a year and helping stabilize New York’s power grid.

Not exactly a life-changing windfall.

Read More: Scammers Targeting Oneida County Families in Bail Phone Scam

But in a world where groceries cost what they cost and utility bills feel personally offensive… $300 is still $300.

Would you do it?

Because let’s be honest: most of us already adjust the thermostat manually when the bill gets scary anyway.

Simple Steps to Prevent Frozen Pipes You don’t need fancy tools or a big budget to protect your pipes, just a little prep. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM