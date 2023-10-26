Laugh It Up- Comedian Nate Bargatze Is Coming To Upstate New York

Get ready to laugh when spring time hits in Upstate New York. Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Syracuse.

Nate is bringing his “The Be Funny” tour to Syracuse this March to the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial. The show will take place on March 8th 2024.

Nate Bargatze's half-hour Netflix Special “The Standups,” premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid” premiered globally in 2019. In 2021, he released his second Netflix special, “The Greatest Average American,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. On January 31st 2023, Nate released his latest and third one-hour special, “Nate Bargatze: Hello World,” on Amazon Prime which now holds the record as Amazon's most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10AM and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The OnCenter. Tickets range from $35.75-$95.75.

