If you have a kid who loses their mind every time they see a fire truck, construction vehicle, or anything with big wheels…make plans now!

Mohawk Valley Community College is bringing back one of the most fun, hands-on events for families this spring and, your kids can actually climb inside the trucks.

What Is Touch-A-Truck?

It’s exactly what it sounds like… but better.

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, MVCC’s Rome Campus will turn into a full-on vehicle playground where kids can get up close and personal with all kinds of trucks and equipment.

Emergency vehicles

Construction trucks

Community service vehicles

And the best part? Kids won't keep hearing "We look, but don't touch". They will have the opportunity to explore, sit inside, and maybe even honk a horn or two.

Meet the People Behind the Vehicles

This isn’t just about cool trucks though. It’s also a chance for kids to meet the real-life heroes and the workers who operate them every day.

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From first responders to construction crews, it’s a great opportunity for kids to ask questions, learn something new, and maybe even discover a future career interest (or at least a new obsession).

Food Trucks + Family Fun

Because no good family event is complete without snacks… food trucks will also be on site, so you can turn this into a full evening out.

And, this is a free event, which makes it even better.

Fair warning: you may not be leaving anytime soon once they get behind the wheel.

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And because, well… it’s spring in Central New York. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move to Thursday, April 30.