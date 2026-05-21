If you’ve been looking for a way to keep the kids busy this summer, learn a new skill yourself, or take that class you’ve been talking about for years, Mohawk Valley Community College has a pretty packed lineup this season.

MVCC’s Center for Corporate and Community Education (CCED) announced its Summer 2026 non-credit programming, and, there’s something in here for just about everyone.

MVCC Summer Camps Return With New Options for Kids and Teens

MVCC’s popular College for Kids & Teens Summer Camps are back with returning favorites that always seem to fill up fast around Central New York.

That includes programs like FIRST Robotics, Babysitter’s Training, dance and theater camps, arts programs, science and technology camps, Drone Adventures, and gaming and animation camps.

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But there are also several new camps being added this year that sound like they’ll be a hit with kids who love hands-on activities and creativity.

New additions include:

Junior Rescuers Academy

Think Green environmental exploration camp

Jurassic Journey

Salty and Sweet Kitchen Adventures

Young Nutritionists

If you're trying to balance summer schedules while keeping kids engaged and off screens for a bit, check these out.

MVCC Offering Adult Classes and Hobby-Based Learning This Summer

And, it’s not just for kids either. MVCC is also offering a variety of classes geared toward adults who want to pick up a new hobby, sharpen life skills, or just try something different.

Some of the offerings include:

Master Homeowner Academy

Retiring to Rewiring Series

Open Darkroom

Beading and Jewelry Series

Whether you want to become handier around the house, get creative again, or just meet people with similar interests, there are a lot of options that go beyond the traditional classroom vibe.

Professional Development Courses Available Through MVCC CCED

For adults looking to build career skills or boost a resume, MVCC is also rolling out several professional development programs this summer.

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Courses include training in:

Artificial intelligence

Data analysis and Power BI

Computer skills for the workplace

Graphic design

Web design

Project management

Bookkeeping

With so many industries rapidly changing because of technology and AI, programs like these can be especially valuable for people looking to stay competitive or pivot into something new.

Health and Wellness Classes Also Available This Summer at MVCC

If your summer goal is more about stress relief and feeling healthier, MVCC is offering wellness-focused programming too.

Courses include:

Pilates

Yoga

Functional fitness

Jump rope fitness

Holistic wellness and self-care

Mindfulness practices

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How to Register for MVCC Summer 2026 Programs

Full details and registration information are available through MVCC’s CCED program.

For more information call 315-792-5300 or email ccedadmin@mvcc.edu.

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