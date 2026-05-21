New Summer Camps and Adult Classes Just Announced at MVCC for 2026
If you’ve been looking for a way to keep the kids busy this summer, learn a new skill yourself, or take that class you’ve been talking about for years, Mohawk Valley Community College has a pretty packed lineup this season.
MVCC’s Center for Corporate and Community Education (CCED) announced its Summer 2026 non-credit programming, and, there’s something in here for just about everyone.
MVCC Summer Camps Return With New Options for Kids and Teens
MVCC’s popular College for Kids & Teens Summer Camps are back with returning favorites that always seem to fill up fast around Central New York.
That includes programs like FIRST Robotics, Babysitter’s Training, dance and theater camps, arts programs, science and technology camps, Drone Adventures, and gaming and animation camps.
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But there are also several new camps being added this year that sound like they’ll be a hit with kids who love hands-on activities and creativity.
New additions include:
- Junior Rescuers Academy
- Think Green environmental exploration camp
- Jurassic Journey
- Salty and Sweet Kitchen Adventures
- Young Nutritionists
If you're trying to balance summer schedules while keeping kids engaged and off screens for a bit, check these out.
MVCC Offering Adult Classes and Hobby-Based Learning This Summer
And, it’s not just for kids either. MVCC is also offering a variety of classes geared toward adults who want to pick up a new hobby, sharpen life skills, or just try something different.
Some of the offerings include:
- Master Homeowner Academy
- Retiring to Rewiring Series
- Open Darkroom
- Beading and Jewelry Series
Whether you want to become handier around the house, get creative again, or just meet people with similar interests, there are a lot of options that go beyond the traditional classroom vibe.
Professional Development Courses Available Through MVCC CCED
For adults looking to build career skills or boost a resume, MVCC is also rolling out several professional development programs this summer.
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Courses include training in:
- Artificial intelligence
- Data analysis and Power BI
- Computer skills for the workplace
- Graphic design
- Web design
- Project management
- Bookkeeping
With so many industries rapidly changing because of technology and AI, programs like these can be especially valuable for people looking to stay competitive or pivot into something new.
Health and Wellness Classes Also Available This Summer at MVCC
If your summer goal is more about stress relief and feeling healthier, MVCC is offering wellness-focused programming too.
Courses include:
- Pilates
- Yoga
- Functional fitness
- Jump rope fitness
- Holistic wellness and self-care
- Mindfulness practices
How to Register for MVCC Summer 2026 Programs
Full details and registration information are available through MVCC’s CCED program.
For more information call 315-792-5300 or email ccedadmin@mvcc.edu.
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Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins