Have you been thinking it’s time for a fresh start? Then mark your calendar for Thursday, November 11, because MVCC’s Utica Campus is opening its doors for Admissions Information Sessions. The sessions are set for the Veterans Day holiday because so many folks have the day off, but the college will be fully open for classes and business that day.

Learn About 90+ Academic Programs and Campus Life

Whether you’re a first-year student, a transfer candidate, or just wondering “what’s next?”, MVCC has you covered. You’ll get a full walkthrough of their 90+ academic programs, discover campus life and Hawk Athletics, explore scholarship and financial aid opportunities, and get clear on how to apply. It’s a one-stop shop for all the info you need to take your next step in education.

Take a Tour and See the Campus Firsthand

Each session wraps up with an optional campus tour, including a look at residence life, so you can picture yourself right there in the action. You’ll see the buildings, meet the people, and get a real feel for what makes MVCC such a strong choice for students across the Mohawk Valley and beyond.

MVCC Is Hosts Fall Open House

If you can't make it to the information session, MVCC is also hosting its Fall Open House on Friday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. This is your chance to experience everything MVCC has to offer in one trip, sit in on admissions and housing presentations, explore academic programs, meet faculty, connect with athletic coaches, and take full campus and residence hall tours. It’s the ultimate preview day, so if November 11 doesn’t work, this is your next best move. Registration is open now!

More Ways to Connect With MVCC

Can’t wait to get started? You can also schedule an individual campus appointment or join a group info session anytime at mvcc.edu/visit.

