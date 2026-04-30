If you’ve ever wanted to try a brand-new video game before it’s even been released or meet the people that create them... this is your chance.

MVCC thINCubator Hosting First-Ever CNY Games Showcase

Mohawk Valley Community College’s thINCubator is hosting the very first CNY Games Showcase on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Utica, and it’s completely free and open to the public.

The event highlights independent game developers from across the region, including students, hobbyists, and professionals who are building unique interactive experiences.

Try Games Before Anyone Else

This isn’t just a “look, don’t touch” kind of event. Visitors will be able to play brand new, maybe even unreleased games. Gamers will have the chance to offer feedback during live playtesting and connect with other gamers and creators. The developers behind the games will also be there.

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Fifteen exhibitors will be on-site showcasing a mix of video games, board games, and card games, making it a hands-on experience for all types of players.

A Sneak Peek at What You’ll Play

Some of the featured projects include:

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland - a hand-drawn platformer inspired by a classic comic strip

a hand-drawn platformer inspired by a classic comic strip The Songbird Guild - a fantasy RPG/visual novel about magical girls balancing monster-fighting with day jobs

a fantasy RPG/visual novel about magical girls balancing monster-fighting with day jobs Brainbreakerz - a rhythm-based zombie battle fueled by punk rock

a rhythm-based zombie battle fueled by punk rock The Narrowing - a strategy card game focused on bluffing, raids, and tactical gameplay

a strategy card game focused on bluffing, raids, and tactical gameplay Stan the Strange - a quirky side-scroller starring a boy armed with a pink pool noodle in an alien world

There will be even more to explore throughout the day.

Thinking About a Career in Gaming?

This event isn’t just for playing, it’s also a great opportunity for students and families.

Representatives from local schools, including SUNY Polytechnic Institute, will be there to talk about programs in game development, computer science and digital arts.

Where It’s Happening

The showcase takes place at MVCC’s thINCubator, located at 326 Broad Street in Utica.

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The thINCubator serves as a hub for small businesses and startups in the region, offering mentoring, workshops, and coworking space, and now, it’s spotlighting the next wave of local game creators.

What You Need to Know

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cost: Free (tickets recommended but not required)

Free (tickets recommended but not required) Who Should Go: Gamers, families, students, and anyone curious about game development

Whether you’re a serious gamer or just looking for something different to do this weekend in Central New York, the CNY Games Showcase is shaping up to be one of the most unique local events of the season.

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