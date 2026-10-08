Winter in Central New York is no joke. Between the freezing temperatures, snowstorms, and bitter wind chills, having the right winter gear isn't just about staying comfortable, it's a necessity.
Unfortunately, not every family in the Mohawk Valley can afford those essentials, especially with the rising cost of just about everything these days. That's where a little kindness from the community can make a big difference.
Annual Winter Accessories Drive Returns to Utica and Rome
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is teaming up with the Utica Comets, Utica City FC, Save of the Day Foundation, and local first responders for the 7th Annual Winter Accessories Drive.
They are looking to collect new winter accessories to help keep local children and families warm when temperatures start dropping.
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Over the past seven years, the drive has become a community tradition, bringing together residents, businesses, sports fans, and first responders to help neighbors in need. And with another Central New York winter right around the corner, there's no better time to lend a helping hand.
What Winter Items Are Needed?
You don't have to spend a fortune to make a difference. Something as simple as an extra pair of mittens or a warm hat could help someone get through a freezing winter day.
Organizers are collecting new, unused winter accessories, including:
Winter hats
Gloves
Mittens
Scarves
Warm socks
Whether you're picking up a few extra items during your next shopping trip or organizing a collection at work, every donation helps.
Where to Donate Winter Accessories in Utica and Rome
To make donating easier, collection bins have been set up at several locations throughout the Mohawk Valley.
Utica Drop-Off Locations
Utica State Office Building: 207 Genesee Street, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
NBT Bank Arena: 400 Oriskany Street West, during Utica Comets home games
Utica Fire Department: Central Station, 552 Bleecker Street
Utica Police Department: 413 Oriskany Street West
Rome Drop-Off Locations
Rome Fire Department: 158 Black River Boulevard
Rome Police Department: 301 North James Street
Catch a Utica Comets Game and Give Back
If you're planning to cheer on the Utica Comets this season, you can help a local family while you're at it.
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The team is once again supporting the drive by accepting donations during home games at NBT Bank Arena.
Here are the upcoming opportunities to donate while enjoying some hockey:
|Date
|Game Time
|Opponent
|Saturday, October 10
|6 p.m.
|Rochester Americans
|Saturday, October 17
|6 p.m.
|Laval Rocket
|Friday, October 30
|7 p.m.
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|Sunday, November 1
|3 p.m.
|Hamilton Hammers
|Friday, November 6
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse Crunch
|Saturday, November 7
|6 p.m.
|Rochester Americans
|Wednesday, November 11
|6 p.m.
|Belleville Senators
|Saturday, November 14
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse Crunch
|Wednesday, November 25
|7 p.m.
|Hartford Wolf Pack
Donations Will Help Mohawk Valley Families Before the Holidays
The Winter Accessories Drive will continue through November, with collected items distributed to local food pantries before the holiday season.
It's easy to take something like a warm pair of gloves for granted until you don't have them.
And while one hat or pair of mittens might not seem like much, to someone facing winter without them, it can mean everything.
So the next time you're out shopping, consider grabbing an extra pair of gloves or a winter hat. It's a small gesture that could make a big difference for a neighbor who needs it.
Winter Storm Names For 2026 / 2027
Winter Weather Tips From the National Weather Service
Gallery Credit: National Weather Service