How Interested Are We In Musicals Here In New York State?

New research has revealed whether or not we truly care about musicals in New York State. What do you think the answer is?

A new study conducted by theatre ticket company SeatPlan has uncovered the top states most obsessed with the movie musical genre, also revealing the most searched for films in these regions.

How Did They Research This?

The study looked at the total number of searches for over 600 movie musicals on Google Keyword Planner:

"The total number of combined searches was then found for every state, giving an overall volume of searches that was then scaled against the state’s population to reveal which areas had the highest number of searches per 100,000 residents. "

Where Did New York State Rank?

New York ranks as third most interested in movie musicals. We had over 2.3 million monthly searches for films, resulting in a rate of 11,767 searches per 100,000 residents. New York's most searched for film is Wonka (2023), which has over 80,000 average searches each month. Our favorite Disney film is a classic- The Little Mermaid (1989).

What Other States Ranked Higher Than New York?

The study found Utah is watching the most films with over 429,200 monthly searches for search terms related to movie musicals. Utah’s most searched for movie musicals currently include Wonka (2023), The Little Mermaid (1989), and The Grinch (2018).

Second most obsessed is Nevada, where the rate sits at 12,439 searches per 100,000 residents. The most searched for musical in the state is Wonka (2023), followed by Martin Scorsese’s New York, New York (1977) and Trolls (2016).

Are You Surprised?

Are you surprised by these results at all? Let us know on our station app.

The Best Movie Musicals For People Who Hate Movie Musicals These movies are so great they might turn a musical skeptic into a believer.