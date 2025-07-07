Forget what you think you know about art festivals. At the Munson Arts Festival in Utica, art doesn’t just hang on walls, it takes over the streets, hums with live music, and comes to life.

Running July 12–20, this annual celebration at Munson Museum of Art has become one of Central New York’s most anticipated summer traditions.

For over 85 years, it’s been part juried gallery show, part block party, part hands-on art explosion.

A Museum Lawn Turned Creative Playground

The festival starts with the Munson Car Show on Saturday, July 12, where classic cars, motorcycles, and hot rods spread out on the lawn outside the Fountain Elms mansion.

The Festival Art Show is open daily through July 20, turning Munson’s indoor galleries into a stunning showcase of work across every medium: watercolor, photography, sculpture, oil, and mixed media. Both professional artists and local high school students have their art on display. And many of the pieces are for sale.

Where Steamrollers Become Printing Presses

One of the festival’s favorite attractions is Steamrollin’ Prints, which happens on Thursday, July 17. It’s exactly what it sounds like. 28 printmakers creating large-scale prints using nothing but ink, woodblocks, and a construction roller from Oneida County DPW.

Spectators gather early with iced coffee in hand, watching as heavy machinery becomes a tool of delicate precision. It’s mesmerizing, oddly soothing, and one of the most Instagrammable moments of the week.

Music, Murals, and Sidewalk Strolls

The Sidewalk Art Show lines the walkways in the evenings with booths from regional makers and artisans, and live jazz, indie rock, and folk musicians. Make sure to stop inside the Museum of Art, where a special summer exhibition adds even more to the experience with emerging contemporary talent or even reimagined classics.

The event also draws support from the likes of MetLife Foundation, Bank of Utica, and Blick Art Materials, making sure it stays free, welcoming, and deeply rooted in the Utica community.

Insider Tips

Arrive early for Steamrollin’ Prints because the prime viewing spots go quickly.

Bring cash or card. Many artists sell original work on-site.

Visit the museum exhibit. It’s a hidden gem in the air-conditioned calm.

Plan for multiple days if you want to experience both art and music fully.

Visit munson.art/festival for the full schedule, artist submissions, and event maps.

