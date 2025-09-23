Finding an affordable home in New York has never been more challenging. Between high interest rates, limited housing supply, and rising construction costs, many families feel priced out of the market. But a new state initiative called MOVE-IN NY could change that.

What is MOVE-IN NY?

Funded through New York State’s FY 2025–26 Budget, MOVE-IN NY expands homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents. The program builds on a successful pilot run in Syracuse, Schenectady, and Newcomb earlier this year, which introduced Crossover Modern Homes (CrossMods), a fresh take on affordable housing.

CrossMods are manufactured homes that look and function like traditional site-built houses. They come with garages, porches, and three-bedroom layouts, offering the comfort of a standard home at a much lower cost. Best of all, these homes can be purchased, manufactured, and installed in under six months, at about half the price of a comparable site-built home.

How It Works

Through MOVE-IN NY, up to 15 communities across the state, including some in Central New York, will be selected to participate. Municipalities, land banks, and not-for-profit groups can apply for zero-interest, partially forgivable loans to bulk-purchase CrossMods from pre-approved vendors.

This bulk-purchase approach helps reduce costs, speed up installation, and ensures communities can bring in multiple affordable homes at once, not just one or two at a time.

Communities selected for the program could begin seeing homes arrive within months, not years.

