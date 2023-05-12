Which Foods Are The Most Wasted Across New York State?

Have you ever wondered what are the most wasted foods here in New York State? Reader's Digest and HelloFresh have the answers.

According to Taste Of Home, the average American spends about $3,000 per year on unused groceries. Another fact they found out was that nearly a third of Americans admit forgetting about leftovers. That's never happened to you right?

OnePoll and HelloFresh partnered together on a survey on food waste habits in American homes. So New York and beyond, they wanted to research what people were wasting the most and why:

“With inflation contributing to record high food costs, wasting groceries each week hurts both the environment and consumers’ wallets,” said Jeffrey Yorzyk, senior director of sustainability at HelloFresh. Many consumers related to these concerns, with 60% saying they’d like to cut down on food waste to support their budget and 52% saying they’d like to be less wasteful for the environment."

According to Reader's Digest, 23 percent of people on the survey mentioned that ingredients come packaged in larger quantities than they can use before the food goes bad. The Take Out reports that the survey surveyed around 2,000 Americans about their food waste and how they consume leftovers.

On average, respondents said they spend anywhere from around $250 to $500 on weekly groceries but that $63 worth usually ends up getting thrown out."

From there, HelloFresh and OnePoll identified ten foods that most people waste. Those ten foods, as well as the percentages of respondents who voted them most difficult, might be shocking to you, or honestly not shocking at all. Here's those ten foods:

According to Reader's Digest, here's those ten foods:

