Discover The Most Haunted College In America– Right In New York

Where is the most haunted college in New York State?

New York's most haunted college is actually the most haunted college in all of America too. How do we know this? Thanks to research.

College Rover put together a survey where they asked college students about paranormal activity. They surveyed 883 recent university attendees to learn more about their paranormal experiences and to gather firsthand spine-tingling accounts:

To create the meta-ranking below, we factored in the number of cemeteries, haunted house attractions, spiritual shops, ghost sightings, and haunted campus locations across 240 American universities. Each school had over 10,000 students, and to level the playing field, we ranked each factor per 1,000 students."

Some of their findings include 13% of college students believe their campus is haunted, and 12% believe their dorm is. 30% of those who had a paranormal experience saw a ghostly apparition or figure.

Where Is The Most Haunted College?

Fordham University, located in the Bronx, was named the most haunted college, with a score of 72.87. Founded in 1841, Fordham is over 180 years old:

If you go there, keep your wits about you in Keating Hall, Queen's Court, Martyr's Court, and most importantly, Finlay residence hall - the former location of Fordham's medical school and countless cadavers."

With a score of 72.16, CUNY City College located in Harlem secured the second spot:

While ghost sightings and haunted campus spots were less common here than at Fordham, City College had more cemeteries and spiritual shops near campus than any other school. They also had plenty of haunted house attractions nearby for those looking to seek out scares."

