Would You Spend $1,000 On Ice Cream In New York State?

Would you ever consider buying the most expensive ice cream in New York State? It would cost you around $1,000. Here's why:

Take the trip to New York City and break out your wallets at Serendipity 3:

The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity3 restaurant has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It’s an enchanting place where artists and actors of both the past and the present come for inspiration."

Serendipity 3 offers a dessert on their menu called the "Golden Opulence Sundae." It's currently listed in the Guinness World Records as the most expensive sundae in the world, priced at $1,000. So this is hands down the most expensive ice cream in New York State.

What's Inside It?

The classic Golden Opulence Sundae is made using three scoops of rich Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream infused with Madagascar vanilla and covered in 23k edible gold leaf.

Edible gold leaf is made from pure gold that is compressed or rolled into very thin sheets that are only a few micrometers thick and contain no other metals or impurities. The chocolate syrup used is from melted Amedei Porcelana, one of the world's most expensive chocolates; and covered with chunks of rare Chuao chocolate, which is from cocoa beans harvested by the Caribbean Sea on Venezuela's coast.

If that wasn't enough, the sundae is then decorated with "exotic candied fruits from Paris, gold covered almonds/dragets, chocolate truffles and marzipan cherries." Added to the dessert is a tiny glass bowl of Grand Passion Caviar, topped off with a gilded sugar flower and sprinkled with small flakes of more edible gold.

