The Most Delicious Lasagna In New York State Crowned

Where would you find the most delicious lasagna in New York State?

Lovefood did a recent article that gave us a look at the best lasagna in America. Their selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of the LoveFood team. They're also regularly checked and updated.

With its layers of delicious pasta, tasty, rich sauce, and bubbling cheese, lasagna is a pretty perfect dish – and few meals can beat a well-made one. From the hearty to the higher end, here we reveal where to find the best lasagna in every US state.

Get ready to road trip to New York City.

New York's Best Lasagna Is In New York City

The winner for New York State is La Lanterna di Vittorio, located in New York City:

With the largest Italian American population in the US, New York is a hard crowd to please. However, La Lanterna di Vittorio manages it with its incredible menu of bespoke lasagnas filled with everything from traditional Bolognese to pesto and béchamel, and smoked salmon with onions and capers. Sample a selection of four with the restaurant's lasagna flight."

There are dozens, if not hundreds of Italian cafes in New York State. With so many throughout New York city, it would be virtually impossible to choose the best. La Lanterna is different because of its very romantic appeal:

Located on MacDougal Street, La Lanterna's Greenwich Village neighborhood is almost a second Little Italy. La Lanterna consists of two dimly-lit levels decorated in a dozy fashion, and with its close proximity to the NYU Law School, there is something in this small cafe that stirs visions of an intellectual and scholarly past."

You can read more about them online here.

