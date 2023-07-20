Most Beautiful Place To Visit In New York Among Best In America

New York State is full of a lot of beautiful places, and truly beautiful things. It comes as no surprise to us that a section of Upstate has been named the "Most Beautiful Place To Visit."

New York Is Beautiful Right?

The word beauty comes up a lot for New York:

1) This Upstate State Park Named Most Beautiful Place In New York

2) Two New York Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

3) The World’s Most Beautiful KFC Is Located In New York State

Ok, so we like the word a lot........sue us.

How Is New York Beautiful Now?

Travelers decided to embark on a quest for Microsoft News fans and publish an article called "The Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Each of the 50 U.S. States, According to Travelers." The list was to highlight all of the beauty across America:

Embark on a captivating exploration of the United States, where unparalleled beauty awaits in every corner of the nation. From the lush forests of Oregon to the majestic peaks of Colorado and the idyllic beaches of Florida, each of the 50 states boasts its own array of extraordinary destinations."

Who took the honors for New York? The Adirondack Mountains.

Here's what they had to say:

The Adirondack Mountains offer a majestic and diverse wilderness, with towering peaks, pristine lakes, and dense forests. Its stunning landscapes, including the High Peaks region and Lake Placid, as well as its vast network of hiking trails, create an outdoor paradise for nature lovers, hikers, and winter sports enthusiasts."

Congrats to the Adirondack Mountains, truly a beauty.

