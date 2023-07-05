More and More NY Couples Opting to NOT Sleep Together

Huh? Say what now? Couples are still coupling, but not sleeping together anymore? Yes. And also no.

MARRIED Couples are sleeping together (wink, wink), just not sleeping together in the same beds. In fact, USA Today reports that, "according to the National Sleep Foundation, almost one in four married couples sleep in separate beds." Whaaaat? One in four is a big number. The article titled,

Why So Many Married Couples Are Sleeping in Separate Beds

By Ryan W. Miller, "Jill Lankler, a New York clinical psychologist and life coach, says while that number seems high given the stigma that may still exist around separate beds, she's seen more couples open to trying it."

From a practical standpoint, separate beds can benefit quality of sleep. Spouses may work different schedules. One may snore or have restless legs syndrome. And sleep is disrupted.

Married Couples are Not Only Sleeping in Separate Beds, They're Sleeping in Separate Rooms Too

Whether it's for aesthetics, to have one's own space or simply for convenience due to different work schedules sake, more and more married couples (who have the space) are opting to sleep in different rooms. And are reporting marital bliss about it.

Married Couples Are Also Sleeping in Separate HOUSES

Turns out, sleeping separately is just the headboard of the not-sleeping-together bed frame (see what I did there?). According to Dina Gochman from Brides magazine, there's another relationship trend on the rise (Thanks Gweneth Paltrow) called LAT:

For a growing number of couples...living apart together (LAT) is way more romantic than sharing a bedroom, a bathroom, and a permanent address. Having separate addresses, for some, is the secret to a long and happy (and healthy) marriage.

An arrangement that used to be called a "long distance relationship" has turned into a whole relationship lifestyle--regardless of physical distance. According to psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Sherrie Sims Allen, Ph.D.

“The couple loves each other, but don’t feel they need to live in the same house to express their togetherness. They have an arrangement that is outside the box of traditional marriage...maybe having your own dedicated space is crucial for your well-being, and your partner understands that. It’s a conversation that should happen early on and both partners should be on board, or at least willing to try it and see if it’s right for your relationship."

Well golly. I have questions. Does the separate residences situation stay intact when children are involved? How often do they see each other? Isn't this simply early practice for divorce? I mean, it does make un-coupling easier should the relationship not work out, yes?

Would you sleep separately from your spouse for better sleep? What about sleep in entirely separate homes?

