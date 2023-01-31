Need A Valentine’s Day Date In Upstate New York?- Go With True Animals

Are you looking to swipe right on an amazing date for Valentine's Day here in Upstate New York? Look no further than llamas at Moose River Farm of Old Forge.

Moose River Farm is hosting Smooch-A-Llama-Rama on Saturday February 18th from 2PM to 4PM. There will be plenty of photo opps and a kissing booth will be available for you and your favorite llamas, donkeys, and more. The best part, no reservation is necessary. All proceeds benefit HASCA, Home Aid Service of the Central Adirondacks, of Old Forge.

Want to go to the event? Email mooseriverfarm@gmail.com for more information. You can take a look at some of the animals below and a video too.

Can You Hike With Llamas At Moose River Farm?

If you'd like to take a trek with Llamas in New York, the Moose River Farm located outside of Old Forge not only offers a hike with Llamas, but you can join a host of creatures big and small for a stroll along the Moose River too.

Anne T. Phinney is a retired school teacher, author, and along with husband, Rod co-habitants with Llamas, horses, dogs, goats, donkeys, llamas, geese, chickens, ducks, tortoises, and even a pot belly pig on the farm. Moose River features trekking, farm tours, and Equi-Reflection sessions with the animals including a group walk with many of them participating.

Anne's two books chronicle her moving to the farm, and what she learned from interaction with the animals and how it related in the classroom. Learn more about her books and trekking with Llamas and the animals at MooseRiverFarm.com.

Take A Look At Moose River Farm Outside Of Old Forge

