America’s Wildest Monster Truck Show Is Coming To New York

Buckle up- America's wildest Monster Truck Show is coming to Central New York.

Monster Truck Wars is coming on Saturday November 23rd to the Toyota Coliseum, located at 581 State Fair Boulevard in Syracuse. What a great way to crush into the holiday season, with literally the world's strongest crushing machines.

This is the only appearance in the region to see our giant superstars compete in non-stop action! Avoid the lines & purchase your discounted tickets early online & save! Enjoy all the fun and high energy excitement of this perfect family-friendly event!"

This show will feature National TV Monster Trucks including world-famous OUTLAW, the brand-new SHARK ATTACK, the ferocious debut of T-REX, and from Tombstone, AZ, SHERIFF.

Special attractions include QUAD WARS, with pros battling for a cash prize, and the CLASH OF THE TITANS, where OUTLAW faces off against SHARK ATTACK. Kids ages 3-9 can participate in Power Wheel Races by bringing their power wheels for a chance to race on the track. Plus, everyone can enjoy a ride in a real monster truck with SERGEANT SMASH.

Advanced child tickets are only $10 (limited to 300 tickets). General admission tickets, VIP packages, and Pit Party passes are available online at monstertrucks.fun. VIP tickets include access to the Pre-Show Meet and Greet Pit Party, where families can get up close to the trucks and drivers. Gates open at 10:00AM for the matinee and 4:00PM for the evening show.

Secure your spot early to avoid higher gate prices. Cash-only purchases for tickets and concessions at the venue. For group sales and more info, call (480) 881-2375.

15 Drunkest Counties In New York State Revealed For 2024 Earlier this year, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released its 2024 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report , which is meant to raise awareness about factors that can impact health outcomes and disparities nationwide. To determine the rates of excessive drinking per state, researchers used self-reported data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance system.

According to the research and data , here are the top 15 "drunkest" counties in all of New York State: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler