They’re Bold, Beautiful, and Headed Straight for New York; Have You Seen One Yet?

Alex Guillaume/Unsplash

Central New York is set to welcome a remarkable natural event this spring as millions of monarch butterflies begin their annual migration north. These iconic orange-and-black pollinators will make their way from Mexico to various parts of the United States, including Upstate New York.

Millions of Monarch Butterflies Expected in Central New York This Spring

The monarchs typically begin arriving in New York in mid-May and can be seen through mid-October. While their presence is most commonly noted in the Adirondack Mountains, monarch butterflies can also be spotted in urban areas like New York City and in residential neighborhoods across Central New York.

Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash
Unfortunately, experts say the monarch population has declined significantly over the last 20 years due to climate change, habitat loss, and pesticide use. But their spring and summer appearance remains a sign of the seasons changing.

Plant Milkweed to Attract Monarch Butterflies to Your Yard

To help support the monarch population and increase the chances of seeing them in your own yard, experts recommend planting milkweed, a critical food source and breeding ground for the butterflies. Multiple varieties of milkweed, including common, purple, and butterfly milkweed, are native to New York and available at local garden centers or online.

Lasclay/Unsplash
The best time to plant milkweed is in the fall, around the first frost. However, spring planting is still possible as long as it takes place after the final frost of the season. Milkweed thrives in full sun or partial shade, making it a low-maintenance addition to gardens and outdoor spaces.

In addition to boosting biodiversity, planting milkweed offers a unique chance to observe monarchs up close throughout their stay in the region. Residents can also visit nearby parks or preserves to spot the butterflies in larger numbers.

For more information on this year’s monarch migration or to view a detailed migration map, visit Monarch Watch.

