Central New York is set to welcome a remarkable natural event this spring as millions of monarch butterflies begin their annual migration north. These iconic orange-and-black pollinators will make their way from Mexico to various parts of the United States, including Upstate New York.

Millions of Monarch Butterflies Expected in Central New York This Spring

The monarchs typically begin arriving in New York in mid-May and can be seen through mid-October. While their presence is most commonly noted in the Adirondack Mountains, monarch butterflies can also be spotted in urban areas like New York City and in residential neighborhoods across Central New York.

Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash loading...

Unfortunately, experts say the monarch population has declined significantly over the last 20 years due to climate change, habitat loss, and pesticide use. But their spring and summer appearance remains a sign of the seasons changing.

Plant Milkweed to Attract Monarch Butterflies to Your Yard

To help support the monarch population and increase the chances of seeing them in your own yard, experts recommend planting milkweed, a critical food source and breeding ground for the butterflies. Multiple varieties of milkweed, including common, purple, and butterfly milkweed, are native to New York and available at local garden centers or online.

Lasclay/Unsplash Lasclay/Unsplash loading...

The best time to plant milkweed is in the fall, around the first frost. However, spring planting is still possible as long as it takes place after the final frost of the season. Milkweed thrives in full sun or partial shade, making it a low-maintenance addition to gardens and outdoor spaces.

Read More: Beaver Missing After Escaping Enclosure at Central New York Zoo

In addition to boosting biodiversity, planting milkweed offers a unique chance to observe monarchs up close throughout their stay in the region. Residents can also visit nearby parks or preserves to spot the butterflies in larger numbers.

For more information on this year’s monarch migration or to view a detailed migration map, visit Monarch Watch.

Expensive Eggs? Fun and Affordable Easter Egg Decorating Ideas There are plenty of creative, budget-friendly options for traditional egg decorating! From marshmallows and potatoes to wooden eggs and painted rocks, these quirky egg alternatives will keep the holiday festive without the hefty price tag. Gallery Credit: Canva/TSM

15 New York State Observatories To View Space Like The James Webb NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope have gotten the world excited about space once again. With breathtaking photos from space, it's safe to assume that we've all got a little bit of "Space Fever." Where can you look at stars across New York State? Where are the top observatories and places to view space?

If you're looking to look at the stars, these are some of the top places to sit back and relax from Earth to see them. We did the research for you, and we know these are open to the public. Here's a list of 15 observatories to check out: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler