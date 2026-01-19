A wrestling coach at a High School in Upstate New York has been terminated following an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old female student-athlete during a wrestling practice last week.

School officials confirmed the coach was fired Friday morning after reviewing surveillance video from the practice, which reportedly showed the interaction.

Incident Allegedly Caught on Surveillance Video

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon during practice at Mohonasen High School in Rotterdam. Superintendent Shannon Shine said school surveillance footage captured the moment and was reviewed by district leadership.

Shine described the decision to terminate the coach as “clear cut,” adding that student safety is taken very seriously within the district.

Student’s Mother Describes What Happened During Practice

The student’s mother, Desire Rostocki, told Albany's WNYT that the video shows her daughter, Elexis, touching the coach’s chin to get his attention. She said the coach then struck her daughter in the face and began yelling and pointing at her.

Elexis, who is 14 years old, described feeling confused and frightened after the incident.

Despite the incident, Elexis later expressed mixed feelings about the coach’s termination, saying she did not want to hold a grudge and felt conflicted about the punishment.

Coach Identified; Student Not His Direct Athlete

School officials identified the terminated coach as boys’ wrestling coach Terry Lawson. Superintendent Shine confirmed that Lawson was not the student’s direct coach.

The student attends Schalmont High School and competes on the combined Mohonasen–Schalmont varsity girls wrestling team. Officials said the student was not physically injured.

Police Investigation Ongoing, Legal Action Planned

The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating the incident. Police say no arrests have been made, but the allegations are being taken seriously.

Rostocki has said the family plans to hire a lawyer and pursue legal action. Criminal charges are pending as the investigation continues.