Comedy Runs To Central New York April 2025

Get ready for some huge laughs heading to Upstate New York in April of 2025.

Two of the stars from the popular "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" show are bringing their improv show to Utica. If you've been a fan of the TV series, hosted by Drew Carey and starring a cast of comedians, like Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Brad Sherwood and others, this could be just the ticket for a fun night out.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking the stage at The Stanley Theatre on April 24th 2025, at 7:30PM with their show Asking For Trouble:

"Armed with their lightning-fast wits, Mochrie & Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business."

General on-sale starts Friday, May 17th 2024 10AM. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, by phone at 315-724-4000 or online. Tickets start at $32.50.

Theresa Caputo Live- Spiritual Insights Coming Central New York

Theresa Caputo; known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the Lifetime Series "Raising Spirits," is coming back to Central New York August 2024. Theresa's show will be held in Utica New York at the Stanley Theater on Wednesday August 14th at 7:30PM. Tickets are still available. You can read more here.

Theresa’s new television series, Raising Spirits, debuted in January on Lifetime Television. In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall,” & “The Today Show.”

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Check out every free concert at the New York State Fair this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams