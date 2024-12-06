Pantone may have just crowned Mocha Mousse as the 2025 Color of the Year, but Utica’s been celebrating this cozy, chocolatey upgraded millennial grey forever. Here’s why Utica is basically the unofficial capital of Mocha Mousse—and why we’re already light-years ahead of this “trend.”

Pantone Color of the Year: Mocha Mousse

1. Coffee Culture: Always on Point

Let’s start with the obvious: Utica Coffee Roasting Co. has been serving Mocha (Mousse) vibes for years. Not only do their drinks look the part, but they taste just as rich and satisfying as the color itself.

2. Chicken Riggies: A Delicious Color Match

Utica’s iconic dish doesn’t just pack a flavorful punch; it’s also perfectly on-trend. That creamy, spicy sauce? If you tilt your head and squint, it’s basically edible Mocha Mousse.

3. Cannoli Shells and Half-Moon Cookies

Take a stroll through any Utica bakery, and you’ll see Pantone’s pick come to life in cannoli shells and the chocolate half of the famous Half-Moons. Who needs a color palette when you can eat it?

4. Historic Brickwork Everywhere You Look

From downtown to the West End, Utica’s architecture is brimming with earthy brick tones. These buildings don’t just tell stories of the past—they look like Mocha Mousse masterpieces in the present.

5. Utica Club’s Timeless Appeal

From its rich amber tones to its deep ties to local culture, UC proves that even the beer stays ahead of the trends. Raise a glass and toast to 2025’s Color of the Year, Utica-style!

6. Winter Slush—Yes, Even That

Sure, it’s not glamorous, but even our winters are ahead of the curve. That muddy mix of snow and salt? Let’s just call it “nature’s Mocha Mousse”.

7. Utica’s Cozy Winter Wardrobes

Utica winters demand warmth and style, and what’s more fashionable than a coffee-colored sweater or a pair of chocolate-brown boots? Find your Mocha Mousse essentials at local shops like Artisan’s Corner or Enchanted Boutique. We’ve been wearing the trend for decades.

8. Tomato Pie’s Mocha Mousse Crust

Utica’s famous tomato pie might be known for its tangy, tomatoey topping, but let’s not overlook the crust. That golden-brown base, perfectly baked to perfection, is basically Mocha Mousse in carb form. (Okay, that might be a stretch)

Pantone may have just named Mocha Mousse the color of 2025, but here in Utica, it’s a lifestyle we’ve been perfecting for years. So go ahead, grab a coffee, snap a pic of your favorite riggies, and celebrate the fact that Utica (once again) is ahead of the trend.

