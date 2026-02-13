If you’re in the Rome area, a young, adoptable dog is currently missing!

Herkimer County Humane Society says the pup was last seen Monday evening on the backside of Kris-Tech Wire on Otis Street. Since then, sightings place him around Orgill and the walking trails on the base.

He has been outside since the weekend in below-zero temperatures and is likely exhausted, hungry, and scared.

Missing Dog in Rome: What We Know

This dog is considered to be in flight mode, meaning he is not approachable right now. Even well-meaning attempts to help could cause him to run farther and make recovery more difficult.

The rescue is stressing one very important message: He will not come to you, and he will run.

He is young, under a year old, and frightened. The safest way to help is to observe quietly and report his location.

Where He’s Been Seen

Backside of Kris-Tech Wire on Otis Street

Around Orgill

Walking trails on the base

If you work on the base or know someone who does, please pass this along and keep an eye out.

If You See Him, Here’s What To Do

Do not draw attention to yourself. Do not try to capture him. Do not yell, whistle, or chase.

Instead, immediately call:

315-335-6310

315-985-1142

315-866-3255

You can also send a message to the rescue’s Facebook page.

One additional note: a drone cannot be used in this search, as the area is a designated no-flight zone.

If you’re local to Rome or the surrounding area, please share this with friends, coworkers, neighbors, and community groups.

Let’s help get this scared boy to safety.

