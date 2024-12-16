Winning Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold Here In New York

Although nobody hit the $670 million jackpot in the most recent Mega Millions drawing, someone from New York State is now a million dollars richer.

This million dollar ticket was sold in New York in Nassau. The Town of Nassau is located in Rensselaer County. Other million dollar tickets were sold in California and Massachusetts.

The lucky Mega Millions numbers were 36, 43, 52, 58, 65 and Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier option for this drawing was 3x. The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $740 million with a cash option worth $342.9 million. The next drawing will take place at 11PM on Tuesday, December 17th 2024. Lottery officials say the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302,575,350.

For the first time in 4 years New York is home to a Powerball jackpot winner.

The holiday season just got a whole lot brighter for one lucky lottery player in New York. A single ticket was sold for hundreds of millions of dollars. One winning ticket matched all six numbers in the Saturday, December 7 drawing to win a jackpot worth $256 million. You can read more online here.

December 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining

Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. So happy scratching and good luck:

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on December 1st 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

