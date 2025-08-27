Picture this: you’ve been stuck at the airport for hours, waiting out delays in a quiet terminal. You find a spot to relax, maybe grab a drink before everything shuts down for the night. Then, out of the corner of your eye, something moves on the floor. At first, you think it’s nothing. But then, another one scurries by. And another. Before long, it’s clear, you’re not the only one hanging around this airport after dark.

No, it’s not a horror movie set. It’s reality inside one of Upstate New York’s busiest airports, and the unexpected guests? Mice. Lots of them.

An Airport Crawling with Critters

According to the Albany Times Union, travelers have been reporting what they describe as a “mice takeover” in parts of the airport, with rodents making their presence known in dining areas, gate seating zones, and even by the windows of empty terminals. The sightings aren’t just one or two here and there; some say they’ve seen dozens scurrying about, especially late at night when the crowds thin out and restaurants close for the evening.

Passengers and even some airline staff have spotted the critters. Social media posts are starting to pop up from shocked flyers documenting their late-night encounters, calling the situation “unbelievable.”

What Airport Officials Are Saying

Officials at Albany International Airport admit the rodents are a real problem, but they insist it’s one they’re actively working to solve.

The airport employs two pest control contractors and requires food vendors to lock up products in sealed containers after hours.

Health & Safety Measures

The airport says it’s stepping up efforts to keep things clean and rodent-free. In fact, after concerns started making headlines, officials doubled the number of bait stations in certain terminal areas.

But here’s the tricky part: because of strict health and safety rules, they can’t just spray toxic chemicals everywhere. Harsh extermination methods could pose risks to travelers, staff, and even the therapy dogs that frequent the airport.

Health inspection reports available for some on-site restaurants, like Starbucks and Silks Saratoga Bistro, showed no critical violations during recent checks.

Is Construction to Blame?

If you’re wondering whether all this chaos is linked to the airport’s massive $100 million modernization project, officials say no. The first phase of renovations on the concourse wrapped up recently, with full completion expected by July 2026. Airport representatives maintain the construction isn’t pushing rodents out of hiding, it’s just an ongoing challenge in a facility that operates around the clock and offers easy access to food.

What Travelers Should Know

If you’re flying in or out of Albany anytime soon, don’t panic... but maybe keep your snacks sealed and your bags zipped. Airport officials stress that the situation is under control and that they’re taking every measure possible to protect passengers and staff.

