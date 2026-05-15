Memorial Day weekend is basically the unofficial kickoff to summer in New York. It’s the first big weekend for backyard barbecues, burgers on the grill, family parties, cold drinks, and finally getting to enjoy the sunshine after what always feels like the longest winter ever. (Fingers crossed!)

But before you fire up the grill for the first cookout of the season, firefighters are reminding people to make safety part of the menu too.

Memorial Day Weekend Marks Peak Grilling Season In New York

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is sharing important grilling safety reminders ahead of Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest outdoor cooking weekends of the year.

Read More: Former Girls Program Leader in NY Charged in $79K Theft

According to the National Fire Protection Association, May through August are the peak months for grill fires.

Data shows gas grills are involved in an average of more than 9,200 home fires every year across the United States. Thousands of those fires happen at homes and outdoor spaces, with about one in five linked to grills that weren’t properly cleaned.

On top of that, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says more than 21,000 people end up in emergency rooms each year because of grill-related injuries.

Memorial Day Grill Safety Tips

As New Yorkers head into a holiday weekend filled with cookouts, lake days, camping trips, and backyard parties, firefighters say taking a few simple precautions can help make sure the only thing getting burned this weekend is the burgers.

Grilling Safety Tips Every New Yorker Should Know Before your first burgers and hot dogs hit the grill this season, FASNY and the NFPA recommend following these important safety tips: Gallery Credit: Unsplash



