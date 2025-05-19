Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. In Central New York, that might mean dusting off the patio furniture, firing up the grill, and finally getting a break from the long winter. But before you jump into three days of sun, fun, and family time, there’s one thing you shouldn’t do: treat it like just another long weekend.

While the extra day off feels like a celebration, Memorial Day isn’t about sales, sunshine, or s’mores. It’s about sacrifice.

Memorial Day is a Time for Remembrance, Not Celebration

Unlike the Fourth of July or Labor Day, Memorial Day was created to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, which is what sets it apart from other holidays.

That’s why you won’t often hear people say “Happy Memorial Day.” While it may seem harmless, to many veterans, military families, and Gold Star families, it can feel dismissive of the day’s true meaning. Instead of treating it like a celebration, take the opportunity to reflect, show respect, and remember the lives lost in service to our country.

How to Respect and Remember This Memorial Day

All around the country, including Central New York, towns will host remembrance ceremonies, parades, and quiet tributes. From small-town memorials to local cemeteries lined with American flags, there are plenty of opportunities to pause and reflect.

You can wear a red poppy, a tradition that dates back to World War I, or simply stop by a local cemetery to place a flower or flag. And if you find yourself near a memorial or veterans’ park, take a moment to walk through.

At 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, join in the National Moment of Remembrance. It's a minute of silence observed across the country to honor the fallen.

So yes, enjoy your hot dogs and boat rides. Plan that backyard get-together. But don’t forget the real reason this Monday matters.

