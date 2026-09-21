If you have a little one who loves fire trucks, it is time to take a quick look through the toy box.

Melissa & Doug is recalling about 84,000 Lights & Sounds Fire Truck Activity Boards because a small component can come loose and create a serious choking hazard.

The toys were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com from July 2025 through August 2026 for about $30.

Why Is the Melissa & Doug Fire Truck Being Recalled?

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the black fire hose port on the activity board can loosen and detach. The small piece could pose a choking hazard to children.

Melissa & Doug has received 26 reports of the port coming loose. One minor cut has also been reported.

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Parents and caregivers should stop children from using the recalled toy immediately and place it somewhere children cannot reach it.

How to Identify the Recalled Fire Truck Toy

The Lights & Sounds Fire Truck Activity Board is a compact red plastic fire engine featuring four black wheels, a rotating white ladder and activities that produce lights and sounds. A black plastic connector on the toy resembles a fire hose.

The recalled toys were manufactured in April 2025, May 2025 and March 2026.

Look at the date wheels located on the battery compartment cover on the bottom of the toy. Recalled units will have:

One arrow pointing to 25 and the other pointing to 4

One arrow pointing to 25 and the other pointing to 5

One arrow pointing to 26 and the other pointing to 3

The affected packaging may also display one of the following date codes:

OET 25100

OET 25150

OET 26064

You can also use Melissa & Doug’s online Check My Unit tool to determine whether your fire truck is included.

Parents Can Choose a Replacement, Refund or Store Credit

Anyone with an affected toy can choose one of three options:

A free replacement fire truck activity board

A refund of $29.95 plus average sales tax, issued by check

A $40 credit to use at MelissaandDoug.com

To participate, register through the Melissa & Doug recall website.

Parents will be asked to remove the batteries and disable the toy by writing “RECALL” and a unique registration code on the front with a permanent marker. They must also cut off the black hose and upload photographs showing that the toy has been disabled.

Once the submission is approved, the toy can be placed in the household trash.

Anyone with questions can call Melissa & Doug at 800-718-5365 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. Additional information is available through the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice.