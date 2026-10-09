Measles is back in the headlines in Central New York, and now Oneida County health officials have confirmed two cases of the highly contagious disease.

According to the Oneida County Health Department, the two individuals are related, live in the same household, and were not vaccinated against measles.

The good news is that health officials say there is no immediate threat to the general public. Anyone identified as having close contact with the infected individuals has already been notified.

Still, with measles cases increasing across New York State, health officials are reminding families to check their vaccination records and know what symptoms to watch for.

Measles Cases Are Rising Across New York

Oneida County isn't the only area dealing with measles.

As of September 12, New York State had reported 57 confirmed cases in 2026, including six in New York City and 51 in other parts of the state.

Health officials have reported increased measles activity in Central New York, the Capital Region, and Western New York.

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The state has also launched a new online measles dashboard where residents can track confirmed cases. The dashboard is updated weekly on Tuesdays with preliminary information through the previous Saturday.

What Are the Symptoms of Measles?

Measles can spread incredibly easily, especially among people who haven't been vaccinated. Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure, but in some cases, it can take up to 21 days.

Early warning signs include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A rash that typically appears three to five days after the first symptoms

The rash usually starts on the face before spreading down the body. Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after that person has left.

Someone with measles can also spread the virus before they even realize they're sick, beginning four days before the rash appears and continuing for four days afterward.

How Protected Are You Against Measles?

The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, better known as the MMR vaccine, is considered the best protection against measles. According to the New York State Department of Health, one dose is approximately 93% effective, while two doses provide about 97% protection.

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Adults born before 1957 are generally considered immune because they were likely exposed to measles earlier in life.

Anyone born between 1957 and 1971 should consider checking with their healthcare provider about their vaccination history, since some vaccines administered during that period were less reliable.

If you're unsure whether you or your children are fully vaccinated, now is a good time to check.

What Should You Do If You Think You've Been Exposed?

If you believe you've been exposed to measles or are experiencing symptoms, don't head straight to your doctor's office or urgent care. Call ahead first so healthcare workers can take precautions to protect other patients.

Oneida County residents who have questions about measles, possible exposure, or vaccination status can contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5747 for guidance through its measles information hotline.

For now, local health officials say there is no immediate public threat associated with the two confirmed cases, but they're encouraging residents to stay informed and make sure their vaccinations are up to date.