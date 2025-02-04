Shamrock Shake Alert: When Can You Get One in New York?
The return of Uncle O’Grimacey comes as McDonald’s looks to recover from recent sales struggles. The company has been using its retro mascots in marketing, including the viral Grimace Birthday Meal, which sent sales soaring in 2023. The fast-food giant hopes that bringing back another nostalgic figure will drive traffic and excitement—especially as it prepares to release its fourth-quarter earnings the same day the Shamrock Shake returns.
For New Yorkers eager to get their hands on the minty, creamy classic, McDonald’s locations across the state will begin serving the Shamrock Shake starting February 10. In addition to bringing back the Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s is donating 25 cents from every sale to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. But like every year, it’s only available for a limited time—so don’t wait too long to grab one!
