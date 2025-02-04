Shamrock Shake Alert: When Can You Get One in New York?

McDonald’s is bringing back its beloved Shamrock Shake just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, and New Yorkers won’t have to wait long. The fan-favorite minty green milkshake returns to McDonald’s locations across the state next week—giving customers over a month to indulge before the holiday.

This year, McDonald’s is leaning into nostalgia to promote the seasonal shake, reviving a long-lost character from its past. Grimace’s Irish uncle, Uncle O’Grimacey, is making a comeback after disappearing in the 1980s. Originally introduced in 1975 to promote the Shamrock Shake, Uncle O’Grimacey will once again take center stage as McDonald’s taps into retro nostalgia to boost sales.

When Can You Get The Shamrock Shake?

The return of Uncle O’Grimacey comes as McDonald’s looks to recover from recent sales struggles. The company has been using its retro mascots in marketing, including the viral Grimace Birthday Meal, which sent sales soaring in 2023. The fast-food giant hopes that bringing back another nostalgic figure will drive traffic and excitement—especially as it prepares to release its fourth-quarter earnings the same day the Shamrock Shake returns. Read More: New York dominates list of most artsy cities in U.S. For New Yorkers eager to get their hands on the minty, creamy classic, McDonald’s locations across the state will begin serving the Shamrock Shake starting February 10. In addition to bringing back the Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s is donating 25 cents from every sale to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. But like every year, it’s only available for a limited time—so don’t wait too long to grab one!

Classic Central New York Menus Reveal How Cheap Eating Out Was We did a search for vintage Utica, Rome, and Syracuse menus on eBay and found a handful of menus for restaurants around Central New York dating all the way back to the 1930s. We did our best to compare the prices from these menus to what similar restaurants of today are charging.

Want to see what we found out? Here’s a look at those menus:



Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

23 Places To Order The Best Steak In Utica, Rome, and Syracuse New York Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of New York? Where are you going for dinner?

We asked all over social media where to order. Here's our list of 23 places to order steak. If you have any suggestions text us on our app. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler