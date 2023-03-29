How Did We Miss McDonald’s Bringing Back This New York Favorite?
In the world of food headlines, how did we miss McDonald's bringing back a fan favorite for New York State?
As SheFinds.com perfectly words it: "If there's been a McDonald's bagel-shaped hole in your heart since this item left the menu, you're in luck." McDonald's has been slowly rolling out across select locations since November, and now it seems like they're now being offered at most markets nationwide. That means fans all across New York can chow down on their favorite breakfast dish once again.
The Street reports McDonald's has three sandwiches to choose from with their bagels: The Steak, Egg and Cheese, Bacon, Egg and Cheese; and Sausage, Egg and Cheese. To quote Lizzo, "It's about damn time"
In theory, you can also order a meat-free Egg and Cheese, but that's not an official choice.
Participation can still vary and the chain has made no official announcement that the Breakfast Bagel has returned. Billboards, however, have appeared in select markets with the tagline "Breakfast Bagels Are Back!"
Snack Wraps Are Coming Back......Kinda
Just like the bagel fans, McDonald's customers have long mourned the loss of the snack wraps. According to Business Insider, snack wraps are back.....but not at McDonald's. Wendy's plans to sell a grilled chicken ranch wrap at stores:
The wrap appears to closely mimic McDonald's iconic snack wrap, which came in several varieties, including a ranch flavor. The menu item was discontinued by McDonald's in 2016"
Wendy's new wrap will launch nationwide alongside a new grilled chicken salad, and pomegranate flavored lemonade. See if your Wendy's locations has this on their menu yet online here.
New York is Home to The Most Beautiful McDonalds Location in America
Check Out The McMansion! Most Extraordinary McDonald's in the World Here in NY
Vintage McDonald's Playland Pieces for Sale on Facebook Marketplace