As the weather warms up, motorcycle season revs up across New York, and the New York State Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) has officially declared May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The New Hartford Police Department is joining the statewide effort to remind both motorcyclists and other drivers: share the road, stay alert, and ride responsibly.

With more motorcyclists on the roads, the risk of crashes increases, especially when other drivers aren't paying attention. According to national data, motorcycle riders are significantly more vulnerable in accidents than those in cars.

For more information about motorcycle safety and the statewide campaign, visit the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee here.

Motorcycle Safety Month Safety Tips for Drivers: Share the Road

Motorcycle awareness isn't just for riders. Drivers play a key role in keeping roads safe. Here’s how you can help prevent crashes:

1. Look Twice, Save a Life

Before changing lanes or turning at intersections, double-check your blind spots. Motorcycles are smaller and harder to spot.

2. Yield Properly

Don’t assume a motorcycle is going slow, they can be closer than they appear. Yielding improperly is one of the top causes of crashes.

3. Be Responsible Behind the Wheel

Make sure your vehicle is road safe, stay focused, and always obey speed limits, signs, and traffic laws.

4. Drive Sober

Impaired driving is a threat to everyone, including motorcyclists. Don’t drive under the influence, and speak up if others do.

If you’re planning to hit the road on two wheels this season, follow these expert safety tips:

Motorcyclists Safety Tips Discover essential safety tips for riders and drivers, plus how to avoid crashes and ride responsibly this season.

