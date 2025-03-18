Massive United States Postal Service Changes Confirmed To Begin In New York On April 1

Over the last year or so, you’ve seen the words “Delivering for America” used in stories about the United States Postal Service. Changes are coming for Mail in New York State when April 1st 2025 hits. What are those changes?

The latest phrase you're seeing refers to the plan they called “Refined Service Standards and Cost Reductions.” On February 26th, a release from USPS claimed the changes they’re making will save $36 billion over the next 10 years. Newsweek simplified the release and revealed:

According to USPS, the following adjustments will be made to first-class mail: 75 percent of First-Class Mail will retain its current service standards.

14 percent of First-Class Mail will see an improvement in delivery times.

11 percent of First-Class Mail will experience slightly longer delivery times.

They’re also making some tweaks to the zip code model and operation path of mail into three legs. The first phase of changes will kick in on April 1st, with the second phase scheduled for July 1st 2025.

As part of the changes, postal workers will now use a five-digit regional add-on after the ZIP code to enhance accuracy, replacing the current three-digit add-on. Rural customers may benefit, as post workers will also be permitted to leave facilities earlier and travel greater distances for deliveries.

Layoffs Could Be Coming to the United States Postal Service, Does That Hurt New York?

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations. USPS has struggled with financial losses in the past, leading to increased pressure to streamline operations. In 2022, the agency launched its "Delivering for America" plan, a 10-year initiative designed to modernize the postal network and reduce inefficiencies. They lost $9.5 billion in Fiscal Year 2024. Now they're letting Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE take a look at their operations.

According to Newsweek, the outgoing Postmaster, Louis DeJoy, wants DOGE to look at some of the things they have to do because Congress makes them. That includes everything from making deliveries six days a week to providing free PO boxes to those who don't have direct mail carrier service.

It's possible that the USPS will cut 10,000 jobs from their workforce in April. Those cuts are being labeled a "voluntary early retirement program."

