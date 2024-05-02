ALERT- Highly Toxic Juice Now Being Recalled From New York Stores

One popular brand of juice is being recalled over concerns with high arsenic levels. This juice was sold at Target locations across New York State.

Martinelli’s apple juice is being recalled over concerns with high arsenic levels, the company announced. According to USA Today, Martinelli's apple juice is sold at retailers nationwide including Kroger, Publix and Target, among others. For New York State, this brand is sold at Target locations including New Hartford and Syracuse.

"The voluntary recall comes after the State of Maryland found samples from one single lot of the juice, which is sold in one-liter bottles, tested above the guidance level for inorganic arsenic in the juice."

The following Martinelli's apple juice has been voluntarily recalled:

-1-liter (33.8-ounce) bottles with a best by date of March 9, 202,6 or March 10, 2026. It was sent to stores from March 13, 20,23 and Sept. 27, 2023, with most of it shipped before July 28, 2023.

Here's a photo of the bottle:

FDA loading...

So how much arsenic is in the apple juice? In June 2023, the FDA issued guidance lowering the industry action level for inorganic arsenic in apple juice from 23 parts per billion to 10 ppb, in line with the requirements for water. The Maryland Department of Health reported test results for Martinelli's March 2023 production lot at issue showed 11.6 ppb for inorganic arsenic −1.6 ppb higher than the industry action level set forth in the new FDA guidance established.

How do I get a refund for the recalled apple juice?

Buyers who purchased the affected product should immediately stop using it and throw it out. According to USA Today, consumers with questions can call Martinelli’s at 1-800-662-1868.

