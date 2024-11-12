The queen of Christmas has done it again, and this time it's with a series of pop-up bars around the country including one in New York City.

Virgin Hotels is celebrating 30 years of our most favorite holiday song by hosting "Mariah Carey's Black Irish Holiday Bar". Starting this Friday, fans can embrace Mariah's winter wonderland with holiday-themed cocktails, photo ops and sing-alongs.

Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie In Seattle (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

Mariah Carey's Black Irish Holiday Bar Locations

The bar will be open from Friday, November 15th through Sunday, December 29th at the Virgin Hotels in New York City, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas and New Orleans.

Guests can make reservations for the 90-minute experience that welcomes visitors with a cocktail made with Carey's Black Irish liqueur. Then visitors can jump into a life-sized gift box for the perfect Mariah Christmas moment photo-op. You can also write letters to Mariah, and of course, there's a sing-a-long to Mariah's most popular holiday hits.

Drink choices for the pop-up bar include "It's Time" a tequila cocktail featuring Mariah's Black Irish Irish Cream and "Queen of Christmas Cocoa" which also features her Black Irish Irish Cream, Jameson, Cocoa and Butterflies!

There is also a weekend brunch option with food options like chicken sliders and a spinach salad. And of course there's dessert!

Hop in a car with your girlfriends and take a day trip to the city and sing along to 30 years of Mariah’s hit Christmas tunes. Belt on the top of your lungs All I Want for Christmas is You after strolling through the decor and twinkling lights within Virgin Hotel.

The experience is for adults over 21 and can be booked on her website here.

