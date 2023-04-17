Grammy Winning Mega Star Maren Morris Coming To Upstate New York

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris is coming to Upstate New York. Where and when is she performing?

Maren Morris is set to perform at The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Sunday July 30th at 7:00PM. Morris is part of the "The Next 30 at Turning Stone Resort Casino" line of concerts.

Tickets for the show at Turning Stone will go on sale Thursday, April 20th for TS Rewards Members and public on-sale is Friday, April 21st both at 10AM. Guests can purchase tickets in person at the Turning Stone Box Office or online at Ticketmaster. Morris joins Turning Stone's 30th-anniversary country line-up featuring Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce.

According to Taste Of Country, Maren's latest tour will give fans the opportunity to hear tracks from latest album in person, which Morris began writing at the beginning of the pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 on her career, entering into motherhood and the death of her close friend and longtime musical collaborator Michael Busbee.

Her four times Platinum-certified single “The Bones” dominated 2020, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks and became the first solo female multi-week #1 on country radio since 2012. The single earned the dynamic songstress Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards and a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Song.

Her GRAMMY-nominated third album Humble Quest was released in March 2022 to widespread critical acclaim. The album debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, broke the record for most first-day and first-week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist. This is one show you won't want to miss!

10 Spring Activities You Have To Try In Upstate New York This April- According To ChatGPT April is such a busy month all across New York State. What spring activities should you try before the month runs out?

April has 30 days, how can you spend all 30 enjoying what New York has to offer for spring activities? We decided to trust ChatGPT to answer this.

12 Poems About New York State's Most Iconic Foods If you're ready to laugh or be weirded out, we decided to ask ChatGPT to create poems about New York State's most iconic food dishes.