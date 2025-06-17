Get ready... the Town of Marcy’s Annual Touch-a-Truck event is officially revved up!

Originally scheduled for May 23, this community favorite is now just days away and promises to be bigger, louder, and tastier than ever. Little truck lovers can get up close to fire trucks, tractors, dump trucks, and more, including exciting new arrivals from Utica Mack Inc. and Clinton Tractor and Implement Co.

Read More: Oneida County Restaurant Week Returns July 13–24, 2025

Kids can bounce the day away with two inflatables from Utica Inflatables, jam to live music by Anthony LaBarbera & the Fast IV, and score a free T-shirt while supplies last. Families are also asked to bring their bottles and cans to help support Marcy-Deerfield Pop Warner Football and Marcy-Deerfield Cheerleading.

And if you’re coming hungry, you’re in luck. The food truck lineup is on fire!. Dig into local flavor with:

Big Papi's Coquito Iceys

Tacocat Food Co.

Catalina's Spanish Cuisine

K-Dogs BBQ

The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant

Oh Crepe & Waffles

Savage Eats

Squeezers Lemonade

East Utica Catering Company

Just Dipped

Blend The Rules

Mark your calendar, grab the family, and head to Marcy on June 20 for an evening of food, fun, and big wheels!

Get our free mobile app

The Best (and Worst) Things to Shop for in June June shopping guide: Learn what’s on sale, what to wait on, and how to save big this month on gifts, gear, and summer essentials. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

How to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer Without Blowing Your Budget Electric bills are soaring and summer heat is intensifying. Discover practical, money-saving tips to keep your New York home cool without breaking the bank, even as 2025 energy costs hit a 12-year high.



