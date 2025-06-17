Trucks, Tunes & Tasty Bites: Marcy’s Touch-a-Truck is Back
Get ready... the Town of Marcy’s Annual Touch-a-Truck event is officially revved up!
Originally scheduled for May 23, this community favorite is now just days away and promises to be bigger, louder, and tastier than ever. Little truck lovers can get up close to fire trucks, tractors, dump trucks, and more, including exciting new arrivals from Utica Mack Inc. and Clinton Tractor and Implement Co.
Kids can bounce the day away with two inflatables from Utica Inflatables, jam to live music by Anthony LaBarbera & the Fast IV, and score a free T-shirt while supplies last. Families are also asked to bring their bottles and cans to help support Marcy-Deerfield Pop Warner Football and Marcy-Deerfield Cheerleading.
And if you’re coming hungry, you’re in luck. The food truck lineup is on fire!. Dig into local flavor with:
Big Papi's Coquito Iceys
Tacocat Food Co.
Catalina's Spanish Cuisine
K-Dogs BBQ
The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant
Oh Crepe & Waffles
Savage Eats
Squeezers Lemonade
East Utica Catering Company
Just Dipped
Blend The Rules
Mark your calendar, grab the family, and head to Marcy on June 20 for an evening of food, fun, and big wheels!
