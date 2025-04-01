Correction Officers Charged In Inmate Death At Marcy Offered Pleas

Ten New York State correction officers indicted in the fatal beating of inmate Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility have been offered plea agreements, according to prosecutors.

The plea offers were sent by Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, who is serving as special prosecutor in the case. All ten defendants appeared in Oneida County Court on Monday. Judge Robert Bauer scheduled follow-up court dates in April, allowing each officer time to review the offers and decide whether to accept or go to trial.

Who Was Robert Brooks?

Robert Brooks, 43, originally from Greece in Monroe County, was serving a 12-year prison sentence for a 2017 first-degree assault conviction. On December 9, 2023, Brooks was transferred from Mohawk Correctional to Marcy Correctional Facility for what officials called "safety concerns."

That evening, Brooks was allegedly beaten by multiple officers while handcuffed in the prison infirmary. According to prosecutors, he was punched, kicked, and choked by guards. Body-worn cameras, though not manually activated, captured 30 minutes of silent video footage showing the fatal incident.

Autopsy Confirms Homicide

An autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Brooks’ death a homicide, caused by compression of the neck and multiple blunt impact injuries. The autopsy also revealed extensive bruising, a broken nose, and internal bleeding.

10 New York Prison Guards Offered Plea Deals After Inmate Death at Marcy Correctional

A grand jury indicted the following ten officers in connection with the inmate’s death:

Six officers charged with second-degree murder

Three officers, including a sergeant, charged with manslaughter

One officer charged with tampering with evidence

Three additional prison employees are reportedly negotiating plea deals. Three others remain under investigation. Two will not face charges.

Federal Involvement and Plea Deal Implications

Special Prosecutor Fitzpatrick stated in court that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo may decline to press federal charges if the officers accept plea deals at the state level. Details of the agreements were not publicly disclosed, but defense attorneys acknowledged receiving them.

Legal Action by Brooks’ Family

The Brooks family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the New York State prison system. The suit claims the prison operates under a “culture of brutality”, citing other incidents of inmate abuse and alleging the existence of a “beat-up squad” at Marcy Correctional.

Governor Hochul Responds

In response to the incident, Governor Kathy Hochul:

Ordered all involved employees terminated

Named a new superintendent at Marcy Correctional Facility

Announced prison reform initiatives across New York State

What Happens Next?

All ten indicted officers have pleaded not guilty. Court proceedings continue in April, when each officer is expected to announce their decision on the plea offer.

The Most Deadly and Dangerous Places in New York We all know New York has no shortage of stunning natural landscapes and thrilling adventures, but some of those jaw-dropping spots come with a serious warning label. Whether you're a hiker, a road-tripper, or someone looking for a day of exploration, it’s important to stay aware of where things can get dangerous. From waterfalls with unseen ledges to treacherous hiking trails, here’s a roundup of the most dangerous places in New York.